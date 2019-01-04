Image copyright Chris Watkins Media Image caption The helicopter was being operated by Heli Charter

The emergency helicopter used by Wiltshire Air Ambulance has been grounded as its operator has gone bust.

Heli Charter, which has run the charity's Bell 429 helicopter since 2014, went into voluntary liquidation on Monday.

Emergency calls will be dealt with by using its two rapid response cars, as the Swindon Advertiser reported.

The charity said it was trying to secure its own helicopter to run rather than rely on a third party operator.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Air Ambulance, which is based in Semington, said it had its own "contingency plan in place and its implementation has already begun".

"For some time we have been looking to secure our own AOC [Air Operator Certificate] and those preparations are well advanced and its issuance imminent."

The charity's new headquarters were opened in December by the Duchess of Cornwall.