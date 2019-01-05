Image caption Network Rail said it did not know how long it would take for services to get back to normal

Overrunning engineering work which delayed the reopening of a major railway line on Friday has ended.

Engineers had been working to lay new track and extend the platform at Westbury, Wiltshire, over the Christmas break.

It was due to have been completed by Friday morning but a problem with new signals caused issues into the evening.

The disruption has been described as causing "absolute chaos" by rail users.

Although the line is now clear, Network Rail said there may still be delays and cancellations.

Network Rail said on Saturday: "All lines have reopened at Westbury, following an overrun of engineering work yesterday.

"Services can now call at the station; however, due to the displacement of stock caused by this incident, trains at the station may be cancelled or revised until 08:00.

Project manager Sarah Fraser said the delay was caused by a "significant issue" with the signalling system.

Road replacement buses were in place throughout the day.

The improvements over Christmas, costing £25m, were part of ongoing electrification work on the Great Western network.