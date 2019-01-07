Image copyright Google Image caption The St John's school pupils had returned from skiing in the French resort of Alpe d'Huez

A stowaway has been found in the luggage hold of a school coach returning from a ski trip to France.

The man was discovered when pupils at St John's school in Marlborough, Wiltshire, returned from Alpe d'Huez at about 11:30 GMT on Saturday.

He "emerged from the luggage compartment" when the driver unlocked it, the school said.

However, one of the parents waiting to pick up pupils was a special constable and they arrested the man.

'Entirely compliant'

The coach had been supplied by a British company and staff and students had passed through French and UK border control on foot before the vehicle boarded the ferry, a spokesperson for St John's said.

"One of the parents waiting to collect their children is a special constable and immediately arrested this person.

"The party leader called the police; two units arrived within minutes and took the person into custody.

"The situation remained calm and the individual was entirely compliant. At no point was there any risk to students, staff or parents."

A 29-year-old man remains in custody and the case is being handled by the UK Border Agency.