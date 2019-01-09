Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near the village of East Knoyle in Wiltshire

A paraglider died when he crashed to the ground after losing control and hitting an overhead power line, an inquest was told.

Thomas Prince, 26, landed in a field in Wiltshire on 31 August last year.

An inquest at Salisbury Coroner's Court heard he died from multiple traumatic injuries, after he lost control of the powered paraglider.

The inquest heard Mr Prince initiated a series of turns which resulted in a spiral dive he could not recover from.

He crashed into low voltage distribution power lines and landed in a field of maize off the A350 in the village of East Knoyle near Warminster 10 minutes after taking off.

Swindon and Wiltshire coroner David Ridley concluded the death was accidental.