Image copyright Neeld Community and Arts Centre Image caption The venue said images provided by the company "did not reflect the show they brought to us"

A venue that put on a "spectacularly bad" pantomime has offered a refund to all customers who paid to see it.

Jack and the Beanstalk at Chippenham's Neeld Community and Arts Centre was billed as boasting a "sparkling set and glittering costumes".

But one disgruntled punter said: "There were only three people, no scenery, they couldn't sing or dance."

In a statement on Facebook, the venue said: "This was not the standard of show the Neeld is used to presenting."

The show ran from 27-29 December, and was sold out, with standard tickets priced at £7.00.

'Mortified'

Posting on the 158-seat venue's Facebook page, ticket-buyer Natalie Uff described the panto as "awful".

"At one point they were talking to voices in the wings as they ran out of people," she said.

Another panto fan, Tereza Cleverley, said: "It was spectacularly bad. It felt as if two of the cast members had been pulled in at the last minute and it was their first live show."

And John Snell said he was "mortified" by the standard of the production.

The community and arts centre said "we pride ourselves in providing high quality shows for Chippenham" but the "images provided by the company for promotional purposes did not reflect the show they brought to us".

"We had been assured by the theatre production company there would be a cast of six professional actors with industry standard staging," it added.

The company behind the show, OOOH ARRR Productions, has been contacted for comment, as has Chippenham Town Council, which runs the venue.

On its website, Malmesbury-based OOOH ARRR Productions describes itself as a "professional theatre company" that takes pride in being "fun, affordable and relevant".