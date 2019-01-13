Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Officers on patrol came across the wreaths in the early hours of Saturday

Poppy wreaths have been taken from a war memorial in Swindon and thrown across the street, in what police are calling "a mindless act of vandalism".

About 50 wreaths from the Cenotaph on Regent Street were scattered around.

Officers on patrol came across the wreaths in the early hours of Saturday, Wiltshire Police said.

"This shows complete disregard for those servicemen and women that have given the ultimate sacrifice in service of this country," a spokesperson said.