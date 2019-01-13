'Mindless vandals' scatter poppy wreaths in Swindon
- 13 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Poppy wreaths have been taken from a war memorial in Swindon and thrown across the street, in what police are calling "a mindless act of vandalism".
About 50 wreaths from the Cenotaph on Regent Street were scattered around.
Officers on patrol came across the wreaths in the early hours of Saturday, Wiltshire Police said.
"This shows complete disregard for those servicemen and women that have given the ultimate sacrifice in service of this country," a spokesperson said.