Man charged over Swindon poppy wreath vandalism

  • 14 January 2019
Wreaths strewn around the war memorial in Regent Street, Swindon Image copyright Wiltshire Police
Image caption Officers on patrol came across the wreaths in the early hours of Saturday

A man has been charged with outraging public decency after poppy wreaths were taken from a war memorial in Swindon and thrown across the street.

About 50 wreaths from the Cenotaph on Regent Street were found scattered around in the early hours of Saturday.

Wiltshire Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said the vandalism was "a total disgrace".

Ashwani Kumar, 54, from Swindon, was remanded in custody to appear before Salisbury magistrates on Tuesday.

