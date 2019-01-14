Man charged over Swindon poppy wreath vandalism
- 14 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with outraging public decency after poppy wreaths were taken from a war memorial in Swindon and thrown across the street.
About 50 wreaths from the Cenotaph on Regent Street were found scattered around in the early hours of Saturday.
Wiltshire Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said the vandalism was "a total disgrace".
Ashwani Kumar, 54, from Swindon, was remanded in custody to appear before Salisbury magistrates on Tuesday.