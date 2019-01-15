Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Officers on patrol came across the wreaths in the early hours of Saturday

A homeless man who threw poppy wreaths from a war memorial on to the road described his actions as "shameful" as he was jailed for eight weeks.

Ashwani Kumar took 50 wreaths from the Cenotaph on Regent Street, Swindon, and scattered them in the road on Saturday.

A court heard the alcoholic had drunk around three quarters of a bottle of vodka and could not remember a thing.

Kumar, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency at Salisbury Magistrates' Court.

The 54-year-old, who had recently been released from prison, told the court he had not been taking his depression medication before committing the offence.

He said that he did not remember anything shown on CCTV to the court.

"I have been 34 years here and I've never done anything like this," he said.

"I'm an alcoholic. I'm very sorry."

Image copyright Wiltshire Police

Magistrate Simon Crichton said: "This was a serious matter and would have caused great offence to many people.

"It's further made serious by the fact you committed the offence soon after being released from prison."

'Total disgrace'

Kumar would have been given a 12-week custodial sentence but it was reduced to eight weeks owing to his early guilty plea, Mr Crichton said.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Kumar, who lives in a car park in Swindon and receives benefits, had recently served 17 weeks in jail for battery, criminal damage and assault, the court heard.

Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard described Kumar's actions as "a total disgrace".

"I laid our Wiltshire Police wreath at this cenotaph on 11 November alongside many war veterans to show respect to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to provide the freedoms we enjoy today," he added.