Image caption Campaigners want to save Clifton Street School

A petition to save a Victorian school partially demolished by mistake has attracted almost 1,100 signatures.

Part of Clifton Street School in Swindon, which was built in 1884, was torn down last year even though permission had not been granted.

Developers G&D Estates, which wants to build 10 flats on the site, said it was an error.

Campaigners say it is a valuable part of the town's heritage and want the demolished part restored.

Yvonne Neal, who signed the petition, said: "I used to go to that school. It's part of Swindon's heritage and should be saved."

Image copyright Save Swindon's Heritage Image caption It was built in 1884 and has served many generations of the town's families

The school closed in 1987 and was used as offices and then by an electronics company until 2014.

Part of the building was torn down last February before work on the project was stopped. G&D Estates said it believed it had permission to do so, but had been mistaken.

Retrospective permission was refused by Swindon Borough Council in June.

Sally Hawson, from Save Swindon's Heritage, said: "If we don't start caring soon, then sadly [Victorian buildings] will be all gone and then there will be nothing we can do.

"It adds character to an area, it tells you a lot about the history of our town, and people love it because lots of generations of family have gone to school here."

A new planning application to build flats on the site has been submitted to the council and a consultation period is due to end next week.