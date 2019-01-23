Image copyright Pen News Image caption The game is for sale online for the equivalent of about 90p

A board game retracing the journey of two alleged Russian spies believed to be behind a nerve agent poisoning has been condemned as being in "bad taste".

Businessman Mikhail Bober is selling the toy for about 90p online. Players try to follow the "would-be assasins'" route from Moscow to Salisbury.

The Novichok attack left one woman dead and a Russian double agent and his daughter fighting for their lives.

Former Mayor of Salisbury Jo Broom said it was "a kick in the teeth."

Players of Our People in Salisbury compete to evade police and be the fastest to travel through Europe to Wiltshire. Stops along the way including Minsk, Amsterdam and London with Salisbury as the finish line.

Ms Broom said: "I think it's extremely sad, shows a shocking disregard really for all those that have been involved in the tragedy last year.

"I think it's bad taste …to do something like this, especially when we're trying to move on and inject some positivity back into the city and this sort of smacks of a bit of a kick in the teeth really."

Image copyright Pen News Image caption Businessman Mikhail Bober created the game Our People in Salisbury

The board game went on sale less than a month after the Russian broadcaster RT sent chocolate models of Salisbury Cathedral to a number of its contacts by way of festive greetings.

Former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found collapsed on a bench on 5 March in an attack that also left a Wiltshire policeman, Det Sgt Nick Bailey, critically ill. Det Sgt Bailey has since recovered.

Investigators believe the Skripals first came into contact with the poison when it was sprayed on the door handle of their home.

Dawn Sturgess, 44, fell ill in Amesbury months later and died in hospital in July after coming into contact with a perfume bottle believed to have been used in the attack.

Her partner, Charlie Rowley, 45, was also exposed to the same nerve agent but was treated and discharged.

Image copyright Pen News Image caption Former Mayor of Salisbury and Conservative councillor Jo Broom said she was disgusted by the game

Two Russian nationals are accused of travelling to the UK in an attempt to murder Mr Skripal with Novichok.

The suspects - known by their aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - were spotted on CCTV in Salisbury the day before the attack.