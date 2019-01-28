Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption When Elms was arrested indecent images and video including those classed in category A - the most serious - were found on her mobile phones

A teenage paedophile has been jailed for sex attacks on two young children.

Sophie Elms, ‪18, had previously pleaded guilty to 16 child sex offences including distributing indecent images.

Elms, of Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire was arrested after sending images and videos of her assaulting the children to a known sex offender.

At Swindon Crown Court Judge Jason Taylor QC jailed her for nearly eight years saying she inflicted "deliberate psychological damage" on her victims.

Her victims were aged only about two and three when Elms attacked them, the court heard.

'Category A images'

Elms, a former childcare student, was arrested on 10 March 2018 after Wiltshire Police received information from West Mercia Police who were investigating a local sex offender.

Four mobile phones owned by the defendant were seized and found to contain indecent images and video including those classed in category A - the most serious.

The court heard Elms had also taken and distributed indecent photos of another child.