One of the stars behind a legendary rock mockumentary has objected to plans for a tunnel near to Stonehenge.

Harry Shearer, who plays Derek Smalls in This is Spinal Tap, said the ambiance would be "severely depreciated".

The government wants to build a tunnel past the monument as part of a £1.6bn plan to upgrade the A303.

Highways England said the tunnel would "restore the tranquil environment and setting of the monument".

Mr Shearer, who also voices The Simpsons characters Ned Flanders, Mr Burns, and Principal Skinner, said he has an "long-standing connection" to the site.

A scene in This is Spinal Tap involves the band performing on stage with a miniature version of one of Stonehenge's arches.

He said: "As a member of the (admittedly fictitious) band Spinal Tap, whose performance of the song Stonehenge has become internationally known, I have an emotional connection to the place, to its historic importance, and to the importance of preserving it for future generations."

The cast of the original production also released a short film named after the site in 2009 to mark the film's 25th anniversary.

Image copyright PA Image caption Highways England said the design would "restore the tranquil environment and setting" of Stonehenge in Wiltshire

Mr Shearer also said told New Civil Engineer: "The idea that they could put even more cars next to the site just seems wrong to me."

The proposed tunnel is part of a £1.6bn programme to upgrade the A303, which links the M3 from London to the M5 in the south west.

The government wants to build the 1.9-mile (3km) tunnel past Stonehenge to hide the busy A303, but campaigners claim it could destroy archaeological treasures.

A recommendation from the government planning inspectorate will be given to the transport secretary, who will make the final decision. This is expected later this year.

A spokesman for the planning inspectorate said: "There are many opportunities for people who may be affected by the proposed project to give their views both during the developer's public consultation and during the Planning Inspectorate's examination of the application."