A man has died in a head on collision between two cars in Wiltshire.

The 54-year-old, who was driving a Saab 9-3, was pronounced dead at the crash scene on the A36 at Codford - between Warminster and Salisbury.

Police said the Saab and a Skoda Octavia collided at about 16:45 GMT on Thursday.

A woman, who was driving the Skoda, was taken to hospital in Southampton with "serious lower body injuries" and the road was closed for seven hours.