Image copyright Google Image caption The car was first seen near junction 16 shortly before 05:00 GMT

A man drove his Saab the wrong way on the M4 for more than 10 miles, police said.

He drove east on the hard shoulder on the westbound side of the motorway in Wiltshire early on Sunday.

He was spotted shortly before 05:00 GMT going the wrong way down the slip road at junction 16, and was stopped near Membury services.

A 28-year-old man from Swindon has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and dangerous driving.

A spokesman said a traffic officer tracked the driver from the opposite side of the motorway.

"The Saab exited the M4 westbound carriageway at Junction 15 and rejoined it again by contravening a second no-entry sign on the exit slip road, continuing against the flow of traffic," he said.

"Several police vehicles were sent to try to intercept the car and it was finally stopped on the hard shoulder before Membury."

Police appealed for help from anyone who had dashcam footage, or saw the car before the incident.