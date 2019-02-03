Man charged over Wiltshire M4 wrong way driving
- 3 February 2019
A man has been charged after a car was driven the wrong way on the M4 for more than 10 miles.
Police said the car was seen driving east on the westbound hard shoulder in Wiltshire at about 05:00 GMT, before it was stopped near Membury services.
A 27-year-old man, from Swindon, has been charged with dangerous driving and drink-driving.
He has been bailed to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 6 March, Wiltshire Police said.