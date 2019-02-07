Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Honda employs about 3,400 people at its Swindon plant

Hundreds of temporary staff will be let go at Honda's Swindon factory due to an "industry-wide decline" in the sale of diesel vehicles, the firm has said.

The Japanese-owned car giant denied the move was "as a result of Brexit" and "is in line with our current production plans".

The firm said production volumes at the site would reduce to 570 cars per day.

The Unite union estimated about 500 staff would be affected. Honda employs about 3,400 people in Swindon.

In a statement, the company said: "As a result of the reduction in production volumes, we have reviewed our resource requirements for the remainder of this financial year, and the following year, and confirmed the end dates of some employees on fixed-term contracts.

"This reduction in volume will not have any impact on our permanent resource levels, and is in line with our current production plans.

"The reduction in production volumes is due to an industry-wide decline in the sale of diesel cars and not as a result of Brexit."

A spokesman for Unite said the union had been given assurances the production line in Swindon was not moving to Japan, but said staff were concerned.

In January, Honda announced it would shut down its Swindon factory for six days in April as part of its preparations for any disruption caused post-Brexit.

The firm builds its Civic model in the UK for the global market.