Man accused of murdering baby
- 8 February 2019
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a three-month old baby.
Paul Rich appeared before Bristol Crown Court charged over the death of Patrick Bradley in Swindon in March 2017.
The 52-year old from Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, also faces two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the infant. It is understood he is not the boy's father.
Mr Rich, who was remanded in custody, denies all the charges. He will face trial on 4 June.