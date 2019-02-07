Image caption Det Sgt Nick Bailey was contaminated at the home of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in March

The policeman poisoned in the Salisbury Novichok attack is running a marathon for the hospital that treated him.

Det Sgt Nick Bailey is believed to have been contaminated with the nerve agent after searching the Salisbury home of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a city bench in March. Mr Bailey was also taken to hospital but returned to work last month.

On JustGiving, he said he was running to "to try and repay" hospital staff.

Writing on the fund-raising website, Mr Bailey said he was running the Salisbury Marathon in August to raise money for the ward he was admitted to at Salisbury District Hospital last year.

"I was fortunate to be able to walk out of the hospital a couple of weeks later and this is down to the skill and determination of every doctor, nurse and member of staff on the ward," he wrote.

"They truly are an amazing group of people that spend their days trying to save the lives of critically ill people."

He said his recovery was "taking time" but he had decided to "try and repay them in whatever way I can for their first-class care".

Image copyright Reuters/BBC Image caption The Skripals also survived the attack, which was condemned by Prime Minister Theresa May

Mr Skripal and his daughter survived the poisoning.

Months after the incident, Dawn Sturgess was also exposed to the nerve agent and later died. Her partner, Charlie Rowley was treated and discharged from hospital.

Work to decontaminate the Skripals' home, in Christie Miller Road, is continuing.