Image copyright Google Image caption Three men have now been arrested over the attack which took place in the grounds of St Mary's Church

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a churchyard in Slough.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was attacked in the grounds of St Mary's Church in Church Street, Upton, at about 19:45 GMT on January 30.

A 42-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of rape the following day.

Thames Valley Police said they have now also arrested a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from Slough, on suspicion of rape.

All three men have been released on bail.