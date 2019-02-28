Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Linda Razzell was last seen on her way to work in Swindon in 2002

A police search of a field near where a woman went missing 17 years ago has found nothing.

Wiltshire Police said they were keeping an open mind when asked if the search was connected to the disappearance of mother of four Linda Razzell, in 2002.

Mrs Razzell was last seen on her way to work in Swindon and the 41-year-old's body has never been found.

A search of a site near Pentylands Lane in Highworth led to "no items of interest" being found.

During the search, which took place over the weekend and earlier this week, officers made clear they were not linking the search to a specific case.

Det Supt Jeremy Carter said officers with sniffer dogs began work in a small area of the park last Friday, after information was received from a member of the public.

"This information was passed to us from a concerned dog walker in good faith and was acted upon appropriately and thoroughly," he said.

"We have meticulously searched this area and concluded that nothing of interest is located there."

Image caption Detectives searched a field near Pentylands Lane in Highworth

Mrs Razzell went missing after setting off from her Highworth home to work at Swindon College.

Despite her body never being found, her husband Glyn was jailed for life in 2003, a conviction he failed to overturn in 2005.

He claimed DNA evidence against him - drops of her blood found in the boot of a car he had access to - was unreliable.

Former police detective Steve Fulcher later suggested double murderer Christopher Halliwell could have been involved with Mrs Razzell's disappearance.

Halliwell was jailed in 2016 for the 2003 murder of Becky Godden, having already been convicted of killing Sian O'Callaghan in 2011.