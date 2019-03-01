Image copyright Google Image caption Taghna Security Services provided out-of-hours security at Dauntsey's School

The owner of a company which provided unlicensed security guards to a private school has been ordered to pay £84,000 in proceeds of crime compensation.

Stephen Renouf, former owner of Taghna Security Services, supplied up to 40 staff over 12 years to Dauntsey's School in Wiltshire.

His offences also included failing to provide information and providing false information to investigators.

The confiscation order was brought by the Security Industry Authority (SIA).

Renouf, 59, from Troon, Ayrshire, pleaded guilty to 23 charges at a hearing at Swindon Magistrates' Court in November.

The offences related to the provision of security at Dauntsey's School in West Lavington near Devizes, over the course of a contract dating from 2006.

He also told his employees, wrongly, that they did not need a licence.

'Serious consequences'

Pete Easterbrook, of the SIA, said Renouf "acted with great irresponsibility".

"His criminal behaviour in providing untrained, unvetted, and unlicensed security staff at a school could have had serious consequences for those that he had been trusted to protect," he said.

At a proceeds of crime hearing at Winchester Crown Court, Renouf was ordered to pay £84,610 within 28 days.

If he fails to pay within that time he faces two years in jail.

A spokesman for the school said the company provided "out-of-hours site security... to monitor the campus".

"We were alerted to an irregularity with their accreditation by the SIA and immediately ended our contract.

"We subsequently assisted the SIA with an investigation and appointed a security firm which is fully accredited with the SIA".