Soldier drove drunk on wrong side of M4 motorway
- 6 March 2019
A British army soldier has admitted driving drunk on the wrong side of the M4 motorway.
Christopher Duggan, 28, of Ford Street, Swindon, was spotted near Junction 16 on Sunday 3 February.
Swindon Magistrates' Court heard he sped away from police before being stopped near Membury Services.
Duggan, an Army mechanic, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving under the influence and will appear at Swindon Crown Court at a later date.