Woman dies in three vehicle crash near Salisbury
- 9 March 2019
An 81-year-old woman has died in a crash between two cars and a lorry.
The crash between a Isuzu Truck, a Volkswagen Caddy and a Vauxhall Agila happened just after 15:00 GMT on Friday on the A354 at Coombe Bissett, near Salisbury.
The woman died at the scene and her family has been informed, Wiltshire Police said.
Two people were taken to Salisbury District Hospital as a precaution and a fourth person was unhurt.
Officers are asking for any witnesses to come forward, especially anyone with dashcam footage.