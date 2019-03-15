Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Dale Stagg demanded money from his victim while brandishing an axe

A man has been jailed for more than three years for threatening a man with an axe at a lake, causing them both to fall into the water.

Dale Stagg, 38, demanded money from his victim at the lake in Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, on 5 January, but the man fought back, Swindon Crown Court heard.

The man's phone was stolen and traced back to Stagg, police said.

Stagg, of The Lye, Seend, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, theft and possessing an offensive weapon.

Police said Stagg shouted at his victim, who had been camping at the site, and demanded he hand over money while brandishing an axe.

The victim fought back and during a struggle both men fell into the lake.

'Fear and intimidation'

Stagg left a balaclava and an axe at the scene, which were seized by officers investigating the attack.

When the victim returned to his tent, he discovered his mobile phone had been stolen.

An app installed on the phone was used to trace it to an address in Seend.

There, officers found the victim's phone and Stagg was arrested.

He was jailed for a total of three years and eight months.

Det Con Aaron Rowe said Stagg "had every intention of causing fear and intimidation to those at the site".

He added: "He was aggressive and threatening as he launched his attack on his victim, who fortunately, was not left with any serious injuries."