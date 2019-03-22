Image copyright Google Image caption Aidan Ridley was struck by a Rover 45 on Hook Street, Royal Wootton Bassett

A police 999 call handler's advice not to move a man following a crash contributed to his death, an inquest has ruled.

Aidan Ridley was thrown on to a grass verge when he was hit by a car in Royal Wootton Bassett in 2016.

Mr Ridley's head was bent forward which meant he could not breathe properly but a police call handler told people at the scene not to move him.

He died three days later as a direct result of oxygen deprivation.

Assistant coroner Ian Singleton said: "It was not appropriate for the police call handler to give advice not to move Aidan and this advice had a direct impact upon the action of members of the public at the scene.

"Failure to move Aidan to open his airway contributed to his death."

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of Aidan Ridley, following the conclusion of the inquest into his death.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."