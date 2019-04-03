Image copyright Family handout/Wiltshire Police Image caption Paul Mills suffered a fractured skull and brain damage which brought on epileptic seizures until his death

A man accused of murdering a former soldier gave the victim "good, solid blows" with a baseball bat, a court has heard.

Paul Mills suffered brain injuries in the attack by Neil Sutherland, 35, in Wiltshire in 2006 and died in March 2017.

A witness told Salisbury Crown Court Mr Sutherland shouted "Millsy you're having it" as he launched the attack.

Mr Sutherland was jailed for grievous bodily harm in 2007 but denies murder.

In a statement read out in court from a witness to the attack, John Simpson said there had been a "bit of a commotion" at a layby in Southwick, Trowbridge, in July 2006, to discuss the sale of the metal baseball bat.

He said Mr Sutherland got out of a van with a "dark coloured baseball bat" and swung it at Mr Mills shouting: "Millsy you're having it."

Mr Simpson told jurors "good solid blows" landed on Mr Mills' head.

'Very abusive'

Zachary Erscott, who was 12 years old at the time of the incident, said he saw a white van and person on the floor with "blood coming out of their head" and "someone standing over them, pointing and swearing" and "being very abusive".

Mr Mills suffered a fractured skull and brain damage which brought on epileptic seizures until his death.

He died, aged 44, at his home in Heytesbury, near Warminster, on 2 March 2017.

Dr Deborah Cook, who conducted a post-mortem examination on Mr Mills, said she found a "depressed area" in Mr Mills' skull and bruising consistent with a historic head injury.

She concluded his cause of death to be sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, caused by the post traumatic epilepsy following his brain injury in 2006.

The trial continues.