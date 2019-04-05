Image copyright PA Image caption Christopher Biggins said the theft happened after he left a restaurant in Covent Garden

Veteran entertainer Christopher Biggins said he felt "violated" when a cyclist snatched his phone while he was waiting for a cab in London.

The 70-year-old I'm A Celebrity winner said the "terrible thing" happened after he left a restaurant in Covent Garden on Wednesday night.

Mr Biggins said the thief would not be able to access his celebrity contacts due to facial recognition software.

He spoke of his ordeal while a guest editor on BBC Wiltshire.

'Hooded cyclist'

"I was looking down towards Trafalgar Square and I was seeing where he was, how far away, and suddenly a hooded cyclist came by and stole my phone - just took it out of my hand," he said.

"I shouted very loudly because I have a very loud voice.

"But it was quarter to midnight and no-one was around really. So he got away."

Mr Biggins, who grew up in Wiltshire, was editor for a day as part of the radio station's 30th birthday celebrations.