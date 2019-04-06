Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened along Fulford Road on Friday

A man is being held on suspicion of murder following the death of a motorcyclist who crashed into a parked van in Bristol.

The crash happened in Fulford Road in Hartcliffe at 17:45 BST on Friday.

Detectives are investigating whether an object could have been obstructing the road at the time.

The suspect is being held in custody while inquiries continue. Fulford Road reopened after the scene was examined and vehicles recovered.