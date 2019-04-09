Image copyright Alamy Image caption Stephanie Lawson said her step-father should have "protected me from bad things"

A woman who was sexually abused by her step-father, after she came out at the age of 15, has urged others in the same position to speak to the police.

Stephanie Lawson said she had made the "huge decision" to go public so others could feel they "would be believed and can get justice".

Victims of sexual abuse are given life-long anonymity by law but Ms Lawson has waived her rights to speak out.

Ian Dallow, 55, admitted 10 charges of indecent assault and was jailed.

Dallow, of Northbourne Road, St Andrew's Ridge, Swindon, was sentenced to four years and two months during the hearing at Swindon Crown Court on Friday.

Ms Lawson said that she hoped talking about her experience would encourage others to report sexual assaults to the police.

"I hope it gives hope to other victims of abuse, that they will be believed and they can get justice - no matter how long ago it happened," she said.

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Ian Dallow had previously pleaded guilty to ten charges of indecent assault

Ms Lawson said the support of her fiancée Rachael had encouraged her to report the abuse.

The 34-year-old who now lives in Bristol, went to the police in January last year, 18 years after she revealed her sexuality and the abuse began.

"I believe this is why I was abused and because of this it made me feel there was something wrong with me," she said.

"Ian was a father figure to me... [and] someone I loved as a father, trusted and looked up to."

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Stephanie Lawson, now 34, said she feel like she had "lived in a prison in my mind since I was 15 years old"

Ms Lawson said abuse happened on a daily basis for around 18 months and only stopped when she plucked up the courage to reveal to her mother what had been happening.

"I will never be able to fully trust anyone again. He should have protected me from bad things and now I never truly feel OK or safe.

"Each day is a struggle for me and I feel like I have lived in a prison in my mind since I was 15 years old."

If you have been affected by this story then further help can be found by clicking here.