Image copyright Swindon and its Changing Faces Image caption Swindon Borough Council said the new paving laid on Wellington Street was "not up to scratch"

A part-finished town centre improvement scheme has been scrapped and restarted - because builders used the wrong paving grout.

The £851,000 project in Swindon is designed to "offer a smarter, more pleasurable feel" between the railway station and the town centre.

But Swindon Borough Council said the paving laid on Wellington Street was "not up to scratch".

The work, which began in January, has now been delayed by five weeks.

The authority said it was unable to divulge how much the extra construction work would cost until an investigation was carried out.

A spokesman said: "We decided that it will look better without the grouting which had initially been planned for it, so the paving was removed and will be re-laid.

"Wellington Street is a key gateway into the town centre from the railway station and we want to ensure the work is completed to the highest possible standards."

Image copyright Swindon and its Changing Faces Image caption The paving has since been removed and will be re-laid with the correct grout

Brittle water pipes under the road have also forced contractors to stop work to enable Thames Water to repair cracks.

Local residents have expressed their frustration towards the council.

Posting on Facebook, Pam Christian said: "Don't you just hate it when a plan goes to pot and SBC doesn't seem to worry."

Karen Coughlin added: "It's driving me mad. Drive past there every day for work anyone would think they were building part of a motorway it's taking so long. There's no excuse for it taking this long."

The improvements also include separate paths for cyclists and pedestrians, and a zebra crossing over Wellington Street.

The council said it expected the work to be completed in early June.