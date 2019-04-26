Image copyright CCTV Image caption The van crashed through a fence and went into a bay window.

The owner of a cottage hit by a van is calling for traffic calming measures following a series of crashes in a village.

Alan Deboo, of Collingbourne Kingston, in Wiltshire, said Tuesday's van crash sounded like a "bomb had gone off".

It is the third accident in four weeks and villagers want measures introduced to slow traffic on the 30mph road.

Wiltshire Council said it was planning to change a roundabout layout and add gated entrances to the village.

"This village street was never intended for the volume and weight of traffic it's now taking," Mr Deboo said.

"I came into the sitting room and saw a van against the window and then noticed the bay window had been smashed in.

There have been petitions and arguments for many years over the safety of the A338.

Resident Philip Palmer said he could have been killed by a lorry four weeks ago when he was signalling and slowing down to turn into his driveway.

"I gave a quick look over my shoulder ... and suddenly a lorry thundered past carrying two JCB diggers on the back.

"If I'd have turned, it would have driven straight through the car and probably killed me."

Villagers are working together with Wiltshire Police to combat the problem using mobile speed cameras.