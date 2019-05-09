Ellie Gould death: Boy in crown court charged with murder
A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ellie Gould.
Ellie, a year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School, Chippenham, died as a result of stab wounds at a house in Calne, Wiltshire, on 4 May.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bristol Crown Court. He did not enter a plea and has been remanded in custody.
A provisional trial date was set for 28 October .
Judge Peter Blair QC, the recorder of Bristol, remanded the boy in custody ahead of a hearing on 6 June..
Ellie's friends and family have been leaving messages of condolence in the town's church.