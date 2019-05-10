Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Stephen Lindores pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent

A man who attacked his partner and broke three of her ribs has been jailed for seven and a half years.

Stephen Lindores, 29, admitted assaulting the woman in what police described as a "sustained attack" on 7 August.

Det Con Matt Lewis said he was "pleased" the seriousness of the attack was "reflected in the sentence".

At Swindon Crown Court, Lindores, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

Det Con Lewis said: "We have specialist officers to support victims of domestic abuse, and in this particular case, the victim has been supported by Swindon Women's Aid who have been able to provide her with support through an understandably difficult time."