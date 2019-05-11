Swindon attack victim stabbed three times
- 11 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been stabbed three times outside a property in Swindon.
The man, in his 30s, was attacked as he walked towards an address in Oakham Close, Toothill, at 16:30 GMT on Friday.
He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Wiltshire Police believes the victim was known to his attacker. Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the stabbing to contact the force.