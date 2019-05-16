Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The Care Quality Commission acted against IMH following two inspections in April

The chief executive of a private healthcare company beset with complaints of long waits for GP appointments and test results has left.

Integral Medical Holdings (IMH) took over services for five health centres and 50,000 patients in Swindon in 2017.

A health watchdog recently said "urgent enforcement action" was needed.

IMH confirmed Dr Martyn Diaper has left the firm with "immediate effect" but would not say whether he had resigned or been sacked.

A spokesperson said: "It is with regret that we confirm the departure of Dr Martyn Diaper from the business with immediate effect.

"We thank Martyn for his hard work and wish him good luck in the future. Martyn's roles and responsibilities in the organisation will be assumed by other senior personnel in the business and we will be working with our regulators and CCG partners in these respects."

Special measures

IMH confirmed the appointment of Elaine Young as managing director in the interim.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) acted against IMH following two inspections in April and after one of the surgeries - Moredon Medical Centre - was placed in special measures.

It also oversees services at the Taw Hill, Eldene and Phoenix (Toothill) surgeries and the Abbey Meads medical centre.

IMH has said giving patients access to safe and effective treatment was its top priority.

Local MP Justin Tomlinson said: "This has come out blue and it adds to the ongoing concerns of the poor performance of IMH with our local surgeries.

"I will be urgently speaking to the CQC and will expect a full update from them as to what their confidence is in the much-needed improvement plan that we're going to expect to be delivered."