Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Kiley's blood was found on a car thought to have been driven by Mr Carboni

A driver deliberately ran over an army veteran after the two were involved in a crash, a court was told.

Dario Carboni, 25, is accused of ramming former paratrooper Kenneth Kiley, 75, with his car after the incident in Swindon in July 2018.

Witnesses told Bristol Crown Court they heard a vehicle accelerating followed by the sound of a man screaming and a "massive dull thud".

Mr Carboni denies murder, manslaughter and causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard Mr Kiley was being driven by his wife Marion, when a Vauxhall Corsa allegedly driven by Mr Carboni collided with them near their home in Swindon.

Prosecutor Adam Feest said Mr Carboni, from Tottenham, London, failed to stop and drove away into a cul-de-sac.

Mr Kiley followed him on foot with a pen and paper, telling his wife he was going to take down the driver's details, he told the court.

Witness Thomas Blackwood said he had heard "tyres screeching" followed by a thud, and looked out of his window to see Mr Kiley lying face down in the road in Southernwood Drive.

Mr Kiley was taken to hospital but died the following day.

'Deliberately accelerated'

Prosecutor Adam Feest said: "This is a case of murder.

"He deliberately accelerated towards his victim.

"Anyone doing so must have had the intention to kill them or cause them serious harm."

Mr Feest said the Corsa was abandoned in a nearby street where Mr Carboni and friend Patrick Cunnington were seen running away.

He said blood was visible on the car's windscreen while hair was embedded in a dent.

In a police interview, Mr Carboni denied being the driver of the vehicle when Mr Kiley was injured, but accepted being the driver in the initial crash.

In a statement Mr Kiley's family said he was a "kind, warm, gentle and unassuming family man".

"Ken's death has shocked and devastated his wife, family and friends, and will leave an enormous hole in all our lives."

The trial continues.