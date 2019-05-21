Wiltshire

Man stabbed multiple times in attack in Salisbury

  • 21 May 2019
Catherine Street, Salisbury
Image caption Ambulance crews were called to the scene in Catherine Street at about 08:40 BST on Monday

A man in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital with multiple stab wounds after an assault in Salisbury.

The man was taken to Southampton Hospital in a serious condition following the attack in Catherine Street at about 20:40 BST on Monday.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is in custody, a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

Det Sgt Kerry Lawes, from Salisbury CID, said: "We know there will have been people who may have either witnessed the assault itself or who saw something in the aftermath which could assist with our inquiries."

