Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Browne stabbed his victim in the abdomen with a 15cm hunting knife

A teenager who stabbed a man with a hunting knife leaving him with permanent injuries and scars has been jailed for four years and two months.

Joseph Browne, 19, of Braemor Road, in Calne, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm in the attack on 12 November 2018.

Swindon Crown Court also handed him a 20-month prison sentence for possession of a knife.

Cameron Tait had to spend five months in hospital following the attack.

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption The court heard Browne initially lied about carrying the knife to the scene of the attack

The court heard Browne assaulted Mr Tait in the car park of Bremhill View Social Club, stabbing him in the abdomen with a 15cm knife.

Det Insp Nick Mawson of Wiltshire Police described the attack as a "shocking crime" which Browne "failed to take any responsibility for".

"He initially lied about carrying the knife to the scene of the attack. He then disposed of the knife and his outer clothing hoping that the police would not find them and link them to him and the crime."