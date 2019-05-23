Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dario Carboni denies murder, manslaughter and causing death by dangerous driving.

A disqualified driver accused of fatally running over an army veteran "put his foot down" moments before the fatal crash, a court has heard.

Dario Carboni is accused of ramming former paratrooper Kenneth Kiley, 75, after their cars collided in Swindon last July.

Passenger Patrick Cunnington told a Bristol Crown Court jury the accused "carried on driving" after hitting Mr Kiley.

Mr Carboni denies murder, manslaughter, and causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Kiley was fatally injured after getting out of his car to exchange insurance details with Mr Carboni, Bristol Crown Court heard.

The court heard Mr Kiley was being driven by his wife Marion when a Vauxhall Corsa driven by Mr Carboni collided with them near their home in Swindon.

Prosecutor Adam Feest said Mr Carboni, from Tottenham, London, failed to stop and drove away into a cul-de-sac.

'I remember screaming'

The court was told Mr Kiley had then followed him on foot to get Mr Carboni's details.

Giving evidence, Mr Cunnington said he was the front seat passenger in Mr Carboni's car when it hit Mr Kiley.

Mr Cunnington said he saw Mr Kiley walk from behind a parked car and "stand in the middle of the road with a pen and paper, waving his arms about".

He said: "As that happened, Dario slowed down a bit and the guy wouldn't get out the road. With that, Dario ended up putting his foot down.

"The next thing I know, the guy has rolled up on the bonnet and smashed his head on the windscreen and fallen off the car. Dario carried on driving."

Mr Cunnington told the court it "would have been possible" for Dario Carboni to avoid hitting Mr Kiley by driving up a grass verge.

"It all happened quite quickly. I remember screaming as the guy came up on to the bonnet," he said.

Mr Cunnington said he and Mr Carboni had been in Swindon to sell cannabis.

Afterwards, he said he told Mr Carboni "we need to get out of the car" when the defendant told him he was a disqualified driver.

Mr Kiley was taken to hospital but died the following day.

In police interview, Carboni, who has admitted driving while disqualified, claimed Mr Cunnington was driving at the time Mr Kiley was hit.

The trial continues.