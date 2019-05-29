Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ellie Gould's parents said she was "fun loving and a joy to be around"

A 17-year-old girl who was stabbed to death has been described as a "kind, caring young lady with a wonderful fun personality" by her grieving family.

Ellie Gould, a Year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School, Chippenham, died at a house in Calne, Wiltshire, on 4 May.

In a statement, the teenager's parents said she was "fun loving and a joy to be around".

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder and will next appear in court on 6 June.

A provisional trial date has been set for 28 October.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ellie's parents said she was a keen horse rider who competed in local shows

Ellie's parents said she "had a huge love for animals" and was a keen horse rider who competed in local shows and cross-country events, and talked of joining the mounted police.

They said she "loved the sixth form at school where she was studying for A Levels" and had "built up a close group of friends".

Her parents said she was also "excited about the next step in her life".

The family thanked "the community in Calne and Hardenhuish School for their support and comforting words, as well as the police who have provided us with support over the past few weeks".