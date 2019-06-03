Image copyright PA Image caption Dario Carboni, from London, was in Swindon to sell cannabis

A drug dealer has been jailed for killing an army veteran by running him over with his car.

Dario Carboni, 25, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of former paratrooper Kenneth Kiley, 75.

Mr Kiley was fatally injured, in Swindon last July after he got out of his car to exchange insurance details with Carboni.

Carboni denied murder, but after 10 days on trial he admitted manslaughter and was jailed for nine years.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kenneth Kiley served with the Parachute Regiment, Intelligence Corps and the Army reserves

The jury heard Mr Kiley had been a passenger in a Toyota Yaris driven by his wife, Marion Kiley, when a Vauxhall Corsa driven by Carboni collided with them on a roundabout near their home in Swindon on 8 July.

Carboni, from Tottenham, London, failed to stop and drove away into a cul-de-sac while Mr Kiley got out on foot with a pen and paper in his hand, telling his wife he intended to find the driver of the blue Corsa and take down their details.

Minutes later, Mr Kiley was fatally injured. Witnesses ran to help him and he was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but died the following day.

Judge William Hart formally directed not guilty verdicts on charges of murder and causing death by dangerous driving.

Passing sentence, the judge said: "Mr Kiley had done what any honest, decent person would have done in the circumstances which was to get out and try and exchange details. What makes the loss of Mr Kiley so poignant was that it was so needless."

In a statement, his family said: "Almost a year after Ken's death, his loss still leaves an enormous hole in the lives of our family and friends.

"Our mother, now in her late 70s and coping with Parkinson disease, has spent the last six months trying to rebuild her life without Ken."

Carboni, who had already pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, was banned from driving for eight and a half years and ordered to take an extended driving test.