Teenager in court charged with murder of 17-year-old Ellie Gould
A teenage boy accused of the murder of 17-year-old Ellie Gould has been remanded in custody.
Ellie, a Year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School, Chippenham, died from stab wounds at a house in Springfield Drive, Calne, Wiltshire, on 3 May.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bristol Crown Court. He has not yet entered a plea to the charge.
Recorder of Bristol Judge Peter Blair QC adjourned the case to 19 July.
In a statement last month, Hardenhuish School said it was "shocked and saddened" by Ellie's death.
"Ellie was a talented, popular and much-loved member of our school community who will be dearly missed," it said.
In another statement following the death, the teenager's parents said she was "fun-loving and a joy to be around".