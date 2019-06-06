Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ellie was a pupil at Hardenhuish School, Chippenham

A teenage boy accused of the murder of 17-year-old Ellie Gould has been remanded in custody.

Ellie, a Year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School, Chippenham, died from stab wounds at a house in Springfield Drive, Calne, Wiltshire, on 3 May.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bristol Crown Court. He has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

Recorder of Bristol Judge Peter Blair QC adjourned the case to 19 July.

In a statement last month, Hardenhuish School said it was "shocked and saddened" by Ellie's death.

"Ellie was a talented, popular and much-loved member of our school community who will be dearly missed," it said.

In another statement following the death, the teenager's parents said she was "fun-loving and a joy to be around".