A road which has been closed to through traffic for 40 years could be reopened under plans being considered by a local authority.

Vehicles driving through Wanborough are banned except for access, but Swindon Borough Council says many drivers are unaware the restriction exists.

It is in consultation with Covingham and Wanborough parish councils about removing the unenforced order.

However some residents are concerned it will see an increase in speeding.

John Henshall told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "The traffic from the Fox Hill direction is coming down hill and it's speeding through the village.

'No purpose'

"It's a blind corner, so you have to edge out, but traffic comes flying down the High Street. They know they don't have to give way to traffic from the left so they barely slow down at all.

"I think something bad will happen."

A Swindon Borough Council spokesman said: "The order banning vehicles directly between Covingham and Wanborough, along Wanborough Road, is 40 years old and it is questionable whether people using the route are even aware the restriction exists.

"To suggest there will be an increase in traffic and accidents if the order is removed ignores the fact people are already using it as a through route.

"Wiltshire Police are unable to enforce the restriction, particularly at the Fox Hill crossroads. We have therefore approached both Covingham and Wanborough parish councils to seek their views on removing the restriction as it currently serves no purpose."