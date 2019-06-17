Image copyright Avonside Publishing Image caption Customers have been told to "use a pen" to correct the error

One million calendars have been printed with incorrect information because of a change to next year's early May Bank Holiday.

The government has announced the bank holiday, originally set for Monday 4 May, would be switched to Friday 8 May, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Avonside Publishing, in Melksham, Wiltshire, said there was not enough time to reprint the calendars.

Boss David Higgins said customers would have to use a pen to correct them.

'Embarrassing situation'

The company is known for producing calendars featuring pictures of dog breeds, as well as wildlife, transport and flowers.

Mr Higgins said he supported the celebration of the VE Day anniversary, but said the "untimely manner of the announcement... has left us in an embarrassing situation".

"It's far too late for us to reprint the product. We'll have to do our best to notify our customers to adjust their calendar.

"It will be a matter of using a pen to get rid of the incorrect information and moving it across to the Friday."

He said the firm was normally given "plenty of time" when dates were changed.

"Because of the time lines involved, we have to print quite early for our retailers to take delivery."

He said it was not possible to reprint a single sheet for the month of May due to the way the calendars were made.

Mr Higgins said there would be a cost to the firm but it was too early to say how much.

The government said moving the bank holiday would be "a right and fitting tribute to our heroes of the Second World War, and an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of a generation".

"We considered the practical implications of moving this bank holiday," a spokesman said.