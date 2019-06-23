A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

The 63-year-old man was struck on the A303 near Amesbury at about 15:50 BST on Friday. The vehicle failed to stop, Wiltshire Police said.

The man was taken to hospital and died in the early hours of Sunday.

A 23-year-old man from Watford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at Gablecross Police Station in Swindon.

Det Supt Julie Mackay said: "We would like to speak anyone who may have seen this collision on Friday.

"This is a very busy road and I believe there would have been a number of drivers and road users who would have seen this incident.

"Also, if you have any dash-cam footage of this please come forward."