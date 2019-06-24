Image copyright PA Image caption Alarms went off when the glass box that protects one of the oldest surviving copies of the famous charter was smashed with a hammer

A man has been charged with attempting to steal the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral.

Mark Royden is accused of attempted theft and criminal damage of the Magna Carta in October, Wiltshire Police said.

Mr Royden, 46, from Devon, is due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Salisbury Cathedral's copy of the text is one of four that remain in existence from the original 1215 charter.