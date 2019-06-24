Man charged with Salisbury Cathedral Magna Carta theft attempt
- 24 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with attempting to steal the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral.
Mark Royden is accused of attempted theft and criminal damage of the Magna Carta in October, Wiltshire Police said.
Mr Royden, 46, from Devon, is due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Salisbury Cathedral's copy of the text is one of four that remain in existence from the original 1215 charter.