Image copyright PA Image caption Alarms went off when the glass box that protects one of the oldest surviving copies of the famous charter was smashed with a hammer

A man has pleaded not guilty to attempting to steal the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral.

Mark Royden, from St Margaret's Street, Canterbury, also denies causing criminal damage to the case in which the document was kept.

Salisbury Magistrates Court released him on bail and he was ordered not to enter Salisbury Cathedral or the nearby Cathedral Close.

He is due to appear again at Salisbury Crown Court on 31 July.

Mr Royden who used to live in Ilfracombe, Devon, represented himself and only spoke to enter his pleas and confirm his name, address, date of birth and his nationality - which he stated as English.

Salisbury Cathedral's Magna Carta is one of four remaining copies of the original 1215 charter.