A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being found with a slash injury to his head.

The man also sustained minor injuries to his leg and hand, but his condition is described as non life-threatening.

Wiltshire Police said they were called out to Gladstone Street, near Manchester Road, Swindon at approximately 23:30 BST on Friday.

Officers urge anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to report it to police.

They want to hear from anyone who saw a man described as black, aged between 25 and 35, tall and of an athletic build, with hair down to his shoulders.

Police inquiries are ongoing.