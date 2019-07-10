A woman died when the Fiat she was driving crashed with a lorry.

The motorist, in her 20s and from the Bournemouth area, was driving on the A36 at Little Wishford when the collision occurred at about 15:00 BST.

The lorry driver was "shocked" but otherwise uninjured, Wiltshire Police said.

The road between Stapleford and Wilton was closed for almost seven hours following the crash. Any witnesses have been asked to contact the police.