The archives of a pioneering rubber manufacturer and inventor are to be made public for the first time.

The Moulton archive covers the business archives of Spencer Moulton, and his great-grandson Dr Alex Moulton.

Spencer's work led to the growth of the rubber industry in the UK, while Dr Alex Moulton invented the small-wheeled Moulton bicycle.

A £39,000 grant will enable archivists to catalogue their assets at the Wiltshire and Swindon History Centre.

Spencer Moulton, an agent to Charles Goodyear, established the rubber industry in 1848 when he built a factory in the Wiltshire town of Bradford-on-Avon.

Dr Alex Moulton invented the suspension systems for the first Mini cars, and his work was adapted by British Leyland for several models.